Got a picky eater? Try this tip at the dinner table

Researchers found several good habits for dinnertime, but simply spending more time at the table can encourage kids to eat more fruits and vegetables.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting your kids to eat their veggies can be a never-ending struggle, but new research says taking your time at the dinner table can help.

Did you know having a longer dinner could encourage kids to eat healthier? Let's connect the dots.

For parents of picky eaters, the dinner table can be a battlefield, but a new study shows adding an extra 10 minutes to mealtime significantly increased the number of fruits and vegetables kids actually ate.

Researchers also found that cutting fruits and vegetables into bite-size pieces helps get more food in your kids during an extended 30-minute dinner.

The study builds on other research that found there are a lot of healthy dinner habits, such as turning off the TV, modeling a healthy diet and including kids in your food preparation.

While those tips are helpful, none of them are as effective as extending the time for dinner, according to the Washington Post. This is why spending a little more time at the table could go a long way for your kids.

