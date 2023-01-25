Groups around the country working to cut down on tobacco use

Smoking kills about 1,300 people every day and now a new report from the American Lung Association argues not enough is being done to save lives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of North Carolina's biggest industries brings along some deadly consequences.

From taxes to prevention programs, both North Carolina and South Carolina get an F rating in nearly every category that works to cut down on tobacco use. Now groups across the country are calling for more funding to help folks get away from the bad habit.

The American Lung Association is calling for the North Carolina General Assembly to make big changes, including increasing funding for tobacco control education programs and adding more restrictions on e-cigarette devices, which are often popular with kids.

But it likely wouldn't come without a fight. tobacco has been a key industry in the Carolinas for centuries producing billions of cigarettes every year.

