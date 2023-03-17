Could online shopping be the blame for more tractor-trailer crashes?

More packages mean there's a need for more drivers out on the road and that's combined with distracted driving with all of our devices nearby.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All of our technology could be leading to trouble on the road.

Let's connect the dots.

Data from North Carolina shows crashes involving tractor-trailers are three times deadlier than crashes involving cars. The latest data from 2021 shows big rig crashes rising from the pandemic with more than 9,000 accidents in the Tar Heel state.

That's up more than two-thirds from a decade ago. And online shopping could be to blame.

North Carolina attorneys representing truck crash victims say they've been seeing a lot of folks not paying attention.

But there are new steps to keep everyone safe.

In just the past year truck drivers are now required to undergo safety training to get their commercial licenses. but big-rig drivers are still facing scrutiny as trucks, traffic and distractions make for a dangerous road.

