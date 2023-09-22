Travel prices are falling ahead of the holiday season, reports say

A new report from Hopper said prices on airfare are falling for folks looking to squeeze in a trip before the holiday travel rush.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It could be cheaper to travel this fall.

If you're still enviously scrolling through everyone's summer travel photos, here's a little good news.

Airlines tend to lower prices in the fall to help boost demand during the so-called shoulder season, but that's not the only reason we're seeing a drop.

Travel experts report a slowdown in revenge travel. That was the post-COVID trend of people racing to book vacations as soon as travel restrictions were lifted.

So what do prices look like? For domestic flights, fall prices are averaging $211 down close to $90 from the summer peak.

But don't assume these prices are going to stick around. Experts warn jet fuel prices could push airlines to do away with the discounts.

