Trump indictment: Legal experts drawing comparison to NC case

Although we don't know the specifics of the Trump indictments, many legal experts are drawing comparisons to a NC case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is it a crime to pay hush money to cover up an alleged affair in the Presidential campaign?



Let's connect the dots.



More than ten years ago, former North Carolina senator and presidential candidate John Edwards was on trial in Greensboro accused of paying off a mistress, Rielle Hunter who lived in Charlotte at the time.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.



The trial lasted weeks and received worldwide attention. Although we don't know the specifics of the Trump indictments, many legal experts are drawing comparisons.



Prosecutors argued using hush money to hide an affair is a violation of campaign finance law, the defense, then and now, argued the money was used to protect family members and not to sway voters.



In the end, Edwards was acquitted on one charge and the jury was deadlocked on all others. Since then, Edwards has returned to private life in Chapel Hill, continuing to practice law.



President Trump's future remains uncertain.





FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts