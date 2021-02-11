Tuesday's election in Charlotte postponed due to delay in census data

For cities like Charlotte, which are seeing explosive growth, that census data is essential in making sure elections are fair.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — City leaders say delayed census data forced them to postpone Tuesday's election.

But why do census numbers even matter at the polls? Let's connect the dots.

For many towns and cities, delayed census numbers were no big deal. But cities like Charlotte, which are seeing explosive growth, that census data is essential in making sure elections are fair.

How so? Roughly a hundred people move to Charlotte every day. Obviously, they don't spread out equally across the city. Over the years, you end up with some parts of the city more populated than others.

that's why the city council is currently drawing new district lines, to make sure each district has the same amount of people and to make sure your neighborhood has just as much power as one on another side of town.

Because of the pandemic, all that population data was late coming back, thus the reason Charlotte City Council delayed elections.

This city's primary will now be held in March, and the general election will take place in late April.

