The recent UAW Strike could help bring major investments to the Southeast

Automakers could be looking for places without unions to build their vehicles, and North Carolina is an attractive option

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United Auto Workers strike against the big three American automakers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

The recent strike could mean long-term business right here in our own because it could electric vehicle investments could be coming to the southeast.

A last-minute deal with Greensboro-based Mack Trucks avoided a walkout of thousands of more auto workers in several states.

One of their plants that was not threatened by a potential strike was an electric truck factory in Virginia, that is not part of a union.

This is a trend that companies like to see.

Every state in the South is a "right-to-work state."

That means it's illegal for companies to require Union membership to work there.

As automakers look to branch out into the world of electric vehicles. companies are looking at moving to the Carolinas.

Since last year, they have invested nearly 12 billion dollars in plug-in vehicle projects in the Tar Heel State, bringing more non-union jobs to the southeast.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart