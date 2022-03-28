US offers to let Ukrainian refugees into the country. Where would they all live?

More than 1 million people have left Ukraine as a result of the war with Russia. The White House has offered to bring many of those refugees to the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Biden Administration is accepting 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, but where will they live?

Let's connect the dots.

Refugees often go where they have connections. More populous states take in more refugees than rural states.

The Migration Policy Institute said they are placed in communities based on their needs, family ties, health-care services, and housing availability, among other factors.

The United States has more immigrants than any other country in the world.

Pew Research said more than 40 million people living in the U.S. Monday were born in another country.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

The highest immigrant populations are in Cal­i­for­nia, New Jer­sey, Neva­da, New York, Texas and Flori­da

The population of immigrants is also very diverse, with just about every country in the world represented among U.S. immigrants.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts