What has urban birds flying in circles?

Bright city lights are causing migrating birds to get lost and smack into buildings

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bird experts say the light from cities and towns is causing birds to get lost during their migration.

Birds use the moon and stars to navigate when they're flying at night. So, when they fly through big, bright cities like Charlotte, they can get disoriented.

When the birds get disoriented they start flying around in circles.

This can often cause them to fly into a building or even collapse from exhaustion.

The Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center estimates almost a billion birds every year are killed because they run into buildings.

There are ways you can help stop the trend, according to local preservation groups.

They are calling for a "lights out program" that encourages people and businesses to shut off any unnecessary lights.

So far, five communities in North Carolina, including Matthews, have adopted policies that turn off lights at public buildings at night.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.