Is the US going into a recession? Here's what experts say you should watch for

Recent mass layoffs at tech companies are getting headlines, but economic experts say there's a better indicator of a possible recession on the horizon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As mass layoffs continue across the U.S., there are growing concerns about a possible recession. But some experts say those layoffs aren't necessarily a signal that the economy is about to tank.

So is the U.S. headed toward a recession? Here's why mass tech layoffs don't signal disaster. Let's connect the dots.

The labor market has been tight for most of the COVID-19 pandemic with millions more job openings than workers to fill them. Economists say recent layoffs in tech have a disproportionate effect because they're happening in companies many people know by name, such as Amazon, Meta and Microsoft.

Adding the recent set of layoffs are just ripples, and not yet waves.

While tech companies are slashing staff, they aren't saving much. Instead, they're investing in future technologies, like Microsoft's multibillion-dollar investment in A.I.

Experts told CNBC a big — and better — indicator of a looming recession is a decrease in hiring and an increase in layoffs for temporary manufacturing workers.

Recent data shows the national unemployment rate remains low with less than 1% of the workforce being laid off each month.

Experts said the U.S. is more likely to see a period of "stagflation" instead of a recession. Stagflation is what happens when there's a combination of high inflation and stagnant production. There are two ways to fix it: Increase the supply of goods, or raise interest rates high enough to reduce demand.

