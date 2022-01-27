US troops ready for possible deployment to Ukraine. Here's how it could impact NC economy

This week the pentagon put 8,500 US service members on high alert as tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Troops are ready to leave for Europe, but their potential departure would impact more than just their family.

Let's connect the dots

Outside of Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, soldiers and their families make up a big part of the local economy. A 2017 report from the city of Fayetteville found every 100 active military jobs in the region support as many as 60 other jobs.

If 5,000 troops left, North Carolina could lose out on nearly $900 million in everything from sales to taxes.

After nearly two years of the pandemic, businesses in military communities thought they would get a boost when America's longest war in Afghanistan ended. Now businesses are feeling threatened once again as troops await deployment.

