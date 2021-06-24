USPS slowing down some mail deliveries. How will it impact the Charlotte area?

The postal services say the average delivery will now be one to five days. It's currently one to three days.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The US postal service is slowing down some mail deliveries. How will it impact us here in the Charlotte area?

Let's connect the dots.

Why do they need the extra time? Right now, they rely heavily on airplanes. Unfortunately, that can mean weather delays or air traffic control issues.

The slower timeframe allows them to rely more on ground transportation and ultimately, this is also cheaper for them, too.

But there's no sugarcoating it -- this will impact you.

A Washington Post analysis found that the states most affected will be ones west of the rocky mountains.

Here in Charlotte, we likely won't see as much of an impact because we're a lot more centrally located.

The postal service says a majority of your mail will still get to you within three days.

