Do you know the origin behind Veteran's Day?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What's behind the origins of Veterans Day?

Veteran's Day originally came out of WWI but didn't become an official holiday until years later. More than 116,000 American soldiers died in that war, a number never seen in the world before.

WWI officially ended when the US and Germany agreed to a ceasefire on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. A year later, President Woodrow Wilson declared Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, a day to remember the sacrifices of those who served. In 1926, Congress made a formal declaration, calling for a celebration of peace. It was a little early because the second World War started 13 years later.

In 1954, President Eisenhower changed the holiday to Veteran's Day to recognize all of those who served. And remember, Friday pays tributes to all American veterans, living or dead. Memorial day in May honors those who died in service to their country.

