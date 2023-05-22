A study found 42% of post-9/11 veterans were overqualified for their first post-military job. That's based on their experience and training.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How can veterans help boost the labor force?

North Carolina has one of the largest concentrations of the military in the nation, and 75,000 active-duty personnel at bases in our state are projected to leave the military in the next few years.

Just less than half are expected to stay in North Carolina, either working full-time or enrolling in college.



Now, a state task force is working to make sure North Carolina businesses are advertising the right way. Task force members saying even though some vets might not have a degree, they could still be qualified for the job.

