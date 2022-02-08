Volkswagen settlement could help bring more fuel-efficient vehicles to NC

Back in 2015, the EPA discovered Volkswagen was using software in its diesel cars to avoid federal emissions standards.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A settlement with Volkswagen could help bring more fuel-efficient vehicles to North Carolina.

Back in 2015, the EPA discovered Volkswagen was using software in its diesel cars to avoid federal emissions standards. The company was ordered to stop selling the cars and was ordered to buy back the faulty vehicles from customers.

On top of this, Volkswagen paid a $2.9 billion fine to the federal government. North Carolina is cashing in, receiving more than $100 million of the settlement.

The goal? To help local communities buy more fuel-efficient vehicles. Mecklenburg County already bought a new garbage truck back in 2020. Now, this next round of funding could help replace more trucks and lead to a cleaner environment.

