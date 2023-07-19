How the war in Ukraine could raise food prices

The U.N. and Turkey brokered deals to allow both Russia and Ukraine to export grain despite Russia's nearly year-and-a-half invasion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Food prices could be on the rise once again.



Since 2020 food prices have been going up, thanks to the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and inflation. But in the past year, the cost of groceries was not rising as fast as they once were, according to NerdWallet.



Consumers shouldn't let out a sigh of relief just yet because the war in Ukraine could send prices through the roof once again.

Ukraine and Russia are two of the biggest grain producers in the world, with Ukraine even being called the world's bread basket.

The U.N. and Turkey brokered deals to allow both Russia and Ukraine to export grain despite Russia's nearly year-and-a-half invasion. Now Russia says it wants out. While this could raise grocery prices in the U.S., aid organizations warn it could have a devastating effect on millions of food-insecure people around the world.

