West Nile virus found in mosquito in Mecklenburg County: What does that mean for us?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area leaders are urging all of us to take action after detecting the West Nile virus in a mosquito.

Mosquitoes are mainly responsible for spreading it and we can get it if an infected mosquito bites us.

The good news?

The CDC says a majority of people don't have any symptoms or have mild ones, but other people can get really sick.

We're talking fever, body aches and stomach issues. Unfortunately, there's no cure for it.

Here's how to protect yourself

Avoid mosquito-prone areas and wearing pants and long sleeves will also protect you.

Also, get rid of any standing water near your home. It could be hiding in flowerpots, gutters, even pool covers. Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

And of course, good old-fashioned bug spray will do the trick.

Experts say to make sure it's EPA registered and you'll definitely want to use it in the morning or evening. That's when mosquitoes are most active.

