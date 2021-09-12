What is Amazon Web Services? And why did its outage impact so many companies?

Amazon Web Services was hit with an outage this week. AWS is the company's cloud computing service, and it's used by a ton of other companies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon is much more than an online store and delivery service.

Let's connect the dots.

Amazon Web Services was hit with an outage this week. AWS is the company's cloud computing service, and it's used by a ton of other companies.

Streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ were down. Ticketmaster had to push back the sale of "adele" tickets Tinder users couldn't swipe right. Even here at WCNC Charlotte, our digital team couldn't post on social media.

The outage also impacted amazon's retail operations, so your packages might be late, right in the middle of the holiday shipping season.

The company says the issue is fixed.

But it's a reminder that so many of the products and services we rely on -- rely on a handful of big tech companies like Amazon.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts