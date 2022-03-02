What is speed hiring? And are we starting to see it more?

Speed dating promises to find you a match in a time crunch and now employers are looking to do the same to find workers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Has the speed hiring era begun?

Let's connect the dots.

Bloomberg reports Home Depot is taking the concept and running with it. The chain is looking to expand its workforce by 25% this spring so it will cut the time to make a hiring decision from five days to one.

Home Depot is also offering flexible interview schedules and virtual job fairs to find the additional 100,000 employees it needs.

The chain's revenue has skyrocketed during the pandemic, with more people choosing home improvement projects instead of spending on entertainment and travel.

But with an all-time low pandemic unemployment rate of 3.9%, we'll have to see if speed hiring will attract more workers.

