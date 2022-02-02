Why are so many teachers quitting?

Industries like IT, Consulting, hospital and software development companies are welcoming teachers with open arms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers started leaving classrooms in 2020 when the pandemic upended education and childcare.

Let's connect the dots.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the number of resignations from the private-education sector hit over 500,000 between January and November. And more than 800,000 resignations were handed in during the same period by people in state and local education.

The mass exodus prompted a nationwide teacher shortage. However, industries like IT, Consulting, hospital and software development companies are welcoming teachers with open arms.

But why?

According to the companies, teachers have the ability to absorb and transmit information quickly. They can also manage stress and multitask, which are high-demand skills.

