Why China is not worried about turning a profit when it comes to the Olympics

The host country is expected to spend about $4 billion dollars for Olympic-specific operations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Olympic games always cost a fortune for the host country, but China isn't worried about turning a profit.

Let's connect the dots.

The host country is expected to spend about $4 billion dollars for Olympic-specific operations. But turning a profit was not a priority even before the Coronavirus pandemic wiped out some expected sources of income.

Its long-term goal is to create a new domestic leisure and tourism industry, with the big-ticket item being a city-to-mountains transport system.

China has allocated $9 billion for a high-speed rail linking Beijing to those mountain ski resorts. For the next few decades, those same train lines will be shuttling Chinese tourists to the ski slopes that have been carved out of the mountains.

For China, it's worth the cost.