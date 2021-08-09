Why choosing to not get vaccinated could prove to be an expensive decision

Kaiser Health News reports that some patients are getting six-figure bills for coronavirus hospital stays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Close to 100 million Americans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine still have not gotten a shot. And that could be an expensive decision.

Let's connect the dots.

The vaccine has been proven incredibly effective at preventing hospitalizations from COVID-19. Even if vaccinated people have a breakthrough case, they are much less likely to end up in the hospital because of it.

If you do end up hospitalized, it can be devastating for more than your health.

Kaiser Health News reports that some patients are getting six-figure bills for coronavirus hospital stays.

Before the vaccine was available, many insurance companies were waiving fees for COVID-19 treatments. But now, the bills are rolling in.

Insurers could make those costs even higher if you are unvaccinated. Many policies won't cover treatment for what they call "risky" activities, like rock climbing, scuba diving or even smoking.

Some companies may decide that staying unvaccinated falls into that category. So far insurance companies have not said if they will charge unvaccinated customers more.

Experts agree a price increase probably won't happen until the vaccines have full FDA approval.

But it's something to think about as Pfizer could get the greenlight later this month.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts