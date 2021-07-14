Here's why searching the beach for empty seashells is better than buying from souvenir shops

The riverbanks zoo in South Carolina is posting to Facebook that the best way to protect some sea creatures is to not buy seashell souvenirs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You may want to steer clear of buying shells at souvenir shops this summer as it could be doing more harm than good.

Let's connect the dots.

Turns out many of those shops order their shells from wholesale traders and many of them are harvesting marine life just to get their shells.

Experts say not only does this hurt the populations of these species, but it's also dangerous to the entire ecosystem.

So how can you help?

South Carolina zoo experts recommend searching the beach for empty shells.