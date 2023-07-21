Wild turkeys could suffer due to the changing climate

While turkeys are an adaptive species, they still face obstacles when it comes to food availability and laying eggs in the changing climate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The changing climate is putting one of North Carolina’s most common animals, the wild turkey, at risk.

While these birds are a highly adaptable species, they may not be able to keep up with the changing times.

For example, turkeys are relatively inflexible when it comes to reproduction. Research conducted by North Carolina State University found that even changes in temperature and rainfall don’t affect when a turkey will lay an egg.

This means that there is a risk for cyclical mismatch, which happens when turkeys are born at times when food is not readily available.

Researchers are also still working to figure out if hatchlings will be able to survive the growing temperatures.

