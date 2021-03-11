Will North Carolina see a shortage of nurses?

By 2033, North Carolina will face a shortage of 12,500 registered nurses and more than 5,000 licensed practical nurses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is facing a serious nursing shortage in the next decade.

Nurses have been on the frontlines of this pandemic, their commitment, compassion and care have gotten us through and it makes a new report all the more alarming.

By 2033, North Carolina will face a shortage of 12,500 registered nurses and more than 5,000 licensed practical nurses.

It's according to new projections developed by UNC-Chapel Hill and the North Carolina Board of Nursing.

The interactive model is called NC-Nursecast.

The Charlotte area alone will face a shortage of 4,000 RNs by 2033.

It could be a crisis for hospitals and nursing homes. The projections serve as a warning to lawmakers, schools, and hospitals about the looming problem.

Recruiting and retaining nurses now will be essential for a healthy future for North Carolina.

