US wine industry has a young people problem, report shows

A new report showed wine is only growing with Americans who are growing old. This could spell disaster for the U.S. winemaking industry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new report shows a grim reality for the American wine industry, and if something doesn't change soon, it could spell disaster for winemakers and advertisers.

American winemakers have an old people problem. Let's connect the dots.

A new report found wine is only growing with American customers over 60. The report's authors have urged advertisers for years to better appeal to younger Americans.

The timing of the report comes as folks have more drink choices than ever before. The report says winemakers should focus on younger groups.

They want the wine industry to highlight the environmental sustainability of the alcohol and better embrace those concerned about health and wellness. But a big problem facing the wine industry is people's pockets.

Winemakers are failing to produce wines that fit the budgets of younger Americans, and these companies are neglecting to reach them with targeted marketing campaigns.

As a result, younger drinkers are turning to craft beers, hard seltzers and other beverages instead of wine.

