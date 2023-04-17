Wine production making a big comeback in NC

Good soil conditions and a long growing season make the Carolinas ideal for vineyards.

North Carolina is making a big comeback in wine production.



Let's connect the dots.



The Tar Heel State has a long history with wine. We're home to the old oldest cultivated grapevine in the country, grown on Roanoke Island back in the 1500s. Commercial wineries sprouted in the centuries following with North Carolina becoming the leading wine-producing state in the early 1900s.

But prohibition wiped out the industry, and now the state is working to rebound. The wine industry has boomed in the past 20 years with more than 200 wineries across the state.



Good soil conditions and a long growing season make the Carolinas ideal for vineyards. The Tar Heel State is now back as a major player, with two million folks visiting wineries each year.



The state generates nearly $2 billion and contributes 10,000 jobs to the state economy. Now you can enjoy everything from a glass of chardonnay to a glass of Merlot, from right here in North Carolina.





