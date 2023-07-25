Here's why a lot of people are on strike right now

A lot of people are on strike right now and it all boils down to three things.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From Hollywood to the people that deliver your packages, it seems like everyone is on strike.

According to experts, the economy plays a significant role. When the unemployment rate is high, unions have a weakened ability to strike because turnover can replace striking employees.

But that's not the case now with an unemployment rate sitting at 3. 6%. Another factor is the president. Joe Biden has come out and said he wants to be "the most pro-union president you've ever seen."

This empowers more unions to fight for higher wages, sick leave, and more. Finally, experts believe the COVID-19 lockdowns changed a lot of views about essential work and safety. This has caused more Gen-Z employees to educate themselves about unions and their rights. All with the hopes of more benefits and higher pay.





