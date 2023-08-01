Team captains can finally wear colorful armbands in Women's World Cup

Captains can choose from eight different armbands, each carrying a specific message.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Team USA is preparing to take on Portugal in the Women's World Cup.

And you could notice a variety of armbands making an appearance on the field. Team captains are finally able to wear colorful armbands after years of controversy.

Let's connect the dots.



Captains can choose from eight different armbands, each carrying a specific message. Colors coordinate with several big issues, including everything from gender equality to ending hunger.

But the armband options from FIFA come after a debate at the men's games last year. That's when European players withdrew from the world cup in Qatar because they were not allowed to wear unauthorized armbands.

Captains wore "onelove" armbands to expose the host country's stance on human rights. And now as a compromise, captains can choose from one of the eight authorized options. The organization says it chooses a theme based on the idea to 'inspire, unite and develop through football.'

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts