Worker killed in trench collapse at Alexander County construction site

Officials said 38-year-old Shane Sharpe was killed when a 10-foot trench collapse while he was working to repair a damaged culvert.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A construction worker died Wednesday when a trench collapsed while crews were replacing a damaged culvert in Alexander County, officials say.

According to the Alexander County public information officer, 38-year-old Shane Anthony Sharpe was in the trench when it collapsed and covered him with dirt and asphalt. Officials said the trench was about 10 feet deep. It happened in the parking lot of a diner on Highway 64/90 West in Taylorsville.

Firefighters arrived on the scene a few minutes later and were able to free Sharpe from the trench. CPR was administered but attempts to revive Sharpe were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been provided.

