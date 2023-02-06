Controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg

With winds blowing in from the north and west, it's possible the smell of smoke could carry south and east into portions of Charlotte and Huntersville.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Rural Hill Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Monday.

Mecklenburg County Natural Resources are conducting the burn from Noon through 4 p.m.

Rural Hill Natural Preserve is located near Mountain Island Lake.

With winds blowing in from the north and west, it's possible the smell of smoke could carry south and east into portions of Charlotte, Huntersville, and other portions of Mecklenburg County.

Officials suggest those sensitive to smoke and air quality stay indoors and avoid areas of heavy smoke.

Officials used social media and the CharMeck Alert system to inform residents of the burn Monday.

Controlled burns, also known as prescribed fires, mimic the natural disturbance caused by natural fires, according to the Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation. These fires are carefully planned and conducted under specific weather conditions to achieve specific goals.

Fires can be used as a land-management tool.

