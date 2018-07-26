CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper said today that the state would decide on the future of the I-77 toll project in as little as two weeks.

Cooper, who was in Charlotte to kickoff his annual school supply drive for teachers, also revealed that the state has had some discussions with Cintra about the future of the original contract for the project.

Cintra is a Spanish company that will operate the toll lane project that is due to be completed later this year.

In an answer to a question from NBC Charlotte’s Rad Berky about talks with Cintra, Cooper said, “There have been some that the Department of Transportation has but I think what they want is a buy-in from the local advisory committee that has been set up.”

That advisory committee has unanimously recommended that the state should convert one of the planned toll lanes to a free, general purpose lane.

The Governor said any change would obviously cost money.

“This contract was complicated and there are a lot of options that cost varying amounts of money that are on the table,” said Cooper.

Many political observers believe that it was former Governor Pat McCrory’s support for the project and the original contract that cost McCrory his job and unshed Cooper in as the new Governor.

While Cooper did not say which way the state is leaning on changes to the project, he strongly indicated a change was coming.

“And I believe it will be better for Charlotte,” he said.

© 2018 WCNC