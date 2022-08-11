Cooper Royall Foundation launches fundraising campaign for special needs families

The week-long fundraising campaign will dedicate all proceeds towards providing individuals with Autism the opportunity to attend Camp Royall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cooper Royall Foundation launched its annual #Coopers8for8, a week-long fundraising campaign that is asking for $8 donations in honor of their son Cooper's 8th birthday. All proceeds will provide funding for children and adults to attend Camp Royall, the oldest camp for Autistic individuals in the country. The campaign runs until Sunday, Aug.14th.

The Cooper Royall Foundation (CRF) was founded by Katie and Cam Barradale as a way to honor their son, Cooper, who is autistic. Their experience raising a child with autism led them to found CRF because, as Katie said, "we saw a need to provide resources and awareness to amplify the love and understanding of special needs families."

Camp Royall is dedicated to providing children with disabilities the opportunity to attend a summer camp that is tailored to their specific needs. The camp is run by the Autism Society of North Carolina and provides a safe environment with highly trained staff that focuses on individual needs, fostering independence and building specific skills.

Due to the high costs associdated with having a specialized staff, the program is expensive. Because of these costs, Cam said that the "goal with #Cooper8for8 is to send as many kids as possible to Camp Royall next summer.

CRF is also expanding their organization by partnering with ClemsonLIFE, a leading Special Needs Postsecondary program. In addition to this, they are developing partnerships with similar programs at colleges and universities across the Carolinas.

To donate to #Cooper8for8 click here.