10th annual Cops and Barbers turkey giveaway event held in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte barbershop is continuing its tradition of helping feed families during the holidays, with a new twist due to the pandemic. It was the 10th year that the Cops and Barbers nonprofit and Da Lucky Spot Barbershop hosted its turkey giveaway.

This year - it was a drive-through style event at the Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center on Tuckaseegee Road.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden was in attendance at the event and said it offered a key community-building opportunity.

"It was important for us to continue doing what we're doing continue to provide for the community," McFadden said. "So we call our resources and say look, we can give away the turkeys we can give away the food, stand out in the cold with some good times and some music -- it's very important for us to give back to the community."