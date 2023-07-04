Cornelius man drowns in SC lake, officials say

Investigators say there appears to be no foul play suspected in the death of Louiz Pontez-Farias, 18. His death has been ruled accidental.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORNELIUS, N.C. — An 18-year-old Cornelius native died in a lake while on vacation in South Carolina.

The Anderson County Coroner's Office says Louiz Pontez-Farias was found on Saturday in Lake Hartwell a day after he was reported missing.

Pontez-Farias was last seen on Friday morning by his friends while on vacation in Anderson before they say he went missing.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected. Pontez-Farias' death has been ruled accidental.

The investigation into Pontez-Farias' death is ongoing by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts