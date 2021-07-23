Cornelius neighborhood collects thousands of hard to recycle K-Cups with the help of local car dealership

Subaru Loves The Earth is an initiative to help support eco-friendly recycling practices

CORNELIUS, N.C. — As residents make efforts to recycle more consistently, they'll want to make sure they're recycling the proper items and in Mecklenburg County plastic Keuring Cups is one of the items not on the list.

But neighbors in the Bailey's Glen neighborhood-- a 55 and up community in Cornelius made it an effort for the second year to collect their K-Cups and get them into the right hands to recycle.

“There’s no Planet B so we have to be aware and conscientious and forward-thinking for our community, our neighborhood, our Earth," recycle organizer Bonnie Sekely said.

Through a partnership with Subaru Loves The Earth and TerraCycle the two work to collect hard to recycle items like disposable cups and lids, snack wrappers and coffee pods and creamers.

“In just a few years time over five million pieces of waste have been diverted from landfills through this program," Subaru Customer and Community Liaison Whitney Marti said.

The process begins once TerraCycle delivers the boxes to the location, recyclable items are collected, then the box is taped and returned. As a result the recycled materials are used to make bike racks and park benches.