The Cornelius Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened at a firing range in Cornelius Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to an injured person call at The Range at Lake Norman, located at 10913 Bailey Rd in Cornelius. Upon arrival, officers located a subject who had been shot inside of the firing range and died from the injury sustained.

At this time, police believe this was a result of an intentional, self-inflicted gunshot.

The incident is currently under investigation and additional details may be released at a later time.

