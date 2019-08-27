CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Town of Cornelius is joining forces with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services to try out new technology in the hopes of combating harmful blue-green algae.

Mooresville company Odell International, LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, offered to test out new Nano Bubble Technology after seeing reports of blue-green algae infesting local waters like the pond at Robbins Park in Cornelius and the pond at Park Road Park in Charlotte.

"The demo out here was to show that this process will actually break down the algae,” said Rick Cantwell, owner of Odell International, “As you can see behind us, the discoloration of the algae is the fact that it's breaking down."

Cantwell said the technology uses a machine to create nanobubbles that implode in the water, attack contaminants, and then free the contaminant to rise to the surface.

The nanobubbles continue to work over a period of 30 to 60 days, Cantwell said, and the process is 100 percent natural with zero chemicals used.

"It's paramount that we not only find a solution but make it sustainable,” Cantwell said.

John DeKemper, with Cornelius PARC Department, said water samples were taken from the pond at Robbins Park both before and after the treatment to test its effectiveness.

The results are expected to be completed this week.

Blue-green algae is to blame for killing at least four dogs across the Southeast over the summer.

When a dog comes in contact with the toxic algae, animals can begin experiencing symptoms within minutes. Symptoms include vomiting, difficulty breathing, and seizures.

Dog owners near Robbins Park pond said they are taking precautions to keep their pets safe while the algae is present.

"We obviously don't go near the water at all, and we just walk a little further away,” said Scott Fuoco, a dog owner.

The green algae is still present for now at the pond, but Fuoco said he is hopeful officials will find a solution for the future.