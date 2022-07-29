Man found dead off of I-20; coroner hopes tattoo will be key to identifying him

The man's body was found along Briargate Circle on Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators found a body off of I-20 on Wednesday, but two days later the person's name is unknown.

The Richland County Coroner's Office has released a description and a picture of a distinct tattoo - two clues they hope will be enough to identify the victim, who was found in the Broad River Road area near the interstate.

According to the coroner's office, the deceased is a white male who appears to be in his 60s and is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was found near a business in the 1200 block of Briargate Circle not far from the U.S Postal Service office off of Broad River Road.

Investigators say he had medium-length gray hair and was wearing New Balance tennis shoes. He also had a tattoo of a woman on his left bicep - a mark that the coroner's office is also sharing in hopes of learning the man's name.