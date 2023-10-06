City of Charlotte seeking solutions for poverty-stricken areas: 'They're not thriving'

The six areas have different strengths and weaknesses but they share one thing: high poverty rates, some of which are double Charlotte's average.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From public safety to business opportunities, the city of Charlotte continues to invest in neighborhoods to boost long-term vitality.

It's made possible through Corridors of Opportunity, an initiative where the city helps diverse and economically disadvantaged parts of Charlotte. Pulling people out of hardship is tricky, and in six corridors identified by the city, people are far more likely to be living in poverty.

“They're not as thriving as the rest of Charlotte," Walta Blackmon, the program manager for Corridors of Opportunity, said.

The six areas identified by the city have different strengths and weaknesses but they share one thing: high poverty rates. Some of these locations have poverty rates around 27%, which is more than double the city's average.

On top of that, there are higher rates of crime and older, dated infrastructure. Blackmon said these areas are also food deserts, giving residents another hurdle most people in Charlotte don't have to worry about.

The city has invested millions of dollars into several issues affecting these areas, including affordable housing, community safety, infrastructure, transportation and business development. The latest project is called Corridors Connect, a series of events throughout October that will transform a 1-mile stretch of one neighborhood into a public park.

“I think it’s going to be great," Cari Heyink, a board member of the Coventry Woods Neighborhood Assocation, said. "I think that this neighborhood already has a lot of kids, I love that it's connected to the school, bringing those two parts together."

The goal is to bring the community together, but also highlight small businesses.

“Because of how the economy has been, a lot of businesses have gone unseen," Blackmon said. "I think Corridors Connect will bring more people to the corridor and is going to highlight what these businesses are and what they have to offer, I think it’s going to give them a shot, a little boost."

“I’m from Mexico but I came here when I was 15 in 2007," Yessica Aguirre, owner of Chic Salon & Spa, said.

At Chic Salon and Spa, they pride themselves in being family-owned and committed to their customers, but they face challenges.

“We don’t have the space right now, to create more employment and also to say yes to more customers," Aguirre said.

Aguirre and her mother opened their business within one of the Corridors of Opportunity about six years ago.

They recently applied for a grant that would help them expand into a new space and hire more employees.

“It's very special and amazing that they’re investing in people, that have already been here," Aguirre said.

And as Charlotte grows, Aguirre said it's critical all businesses can be successful.

“I think its really important to keep an eye and make sure it's growing in the right direction," Aguirre said.



Corridors Connect event schedule

Oct. 8, from 1-5 p.m.

I-85/Sugar Creek Road Hidden Valley Elementary School 5100 Snow White Lane and Tom Hunter Park, 919 Tom Hunter Road

Albemarle Road/Central Avenue Idlewild Elementary School 7101 Idlewild Road and Cedarwood Park 6624 Reddman Road



Oct. 15, from 1-5 p.m.

Beatties Ford Road/ Rozzelles Ferry Road West Charlotte Recreation Center 2401 Kendall Drive

Graham Street/ North Tryon Street Anita Stroud Park 2215 Double Oaks Drive



Oct. 22, from 1-5 p.m.

West Boulevard 1520 Clanton Rd Charlotte and Amay James Recreation Center 2425 Lester Street

Freedom Drive/Wilkinson Boulevard Ashley Park Elementary 2401 Belfast Drive and Dowd Park, 2521 Greenland Avenue



