Cotswold Chick-fil-A demolished ahead of redesign

In January, Charlotte City Council voted to approve plans to redesign the busy Chick-fil-A.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The much-discussed Chick-fil-A in Cotswold has been torn down. Demolition crews brought the building down Wednesday ahead of the redesign.

In January, Charlotte City Council voted to approve plans to redesign the busy Chick-fil-A. That vote came after complaints of traffic backups spilling onto Randolph Road.

While it isn't clear how long the work will take, the redesigned restaurant is expected to have an expanded drive-thru, a walk-up order window, and an outdoor patio.

Chick-fil-A previously pledged $70,000 to help with intersection improvements on the road it shares with Publix.

