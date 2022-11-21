Charlotte leaders to take vote on future of Cotswold Chick-fil-A

Charlotte City Council is set to vote on a petition requesting to demolish the Randolph Road Chick-fil-A and replace it with a new drive-thru-only building.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on the fate of the Cotswold Chick-fil-A Monday after months of traffic complaints in the area.

City leaders have been reviewing a petition asking to demolish the existing Chick-Fil-A establishment and replace it with a drive-thru-only location. Chick-fil-A traffic jams are nothing new, and at least one Charlotte store has transformed into drive-thru only as a result.

The Chick-fil-A at Fort Mill's Baxter Village shopping center also announced plans to add a second drive-thru lane to speed up service and ease congestion.

"It's a nightmare," one man said of the Woodlawn Chick-fil-A in 2019. "For lack of a better word, it's a nightmare."

The Cotswold Chick-fil-A is located on Randolph Road, directly across the street from the Cotswold Shopping Center.

The Chick-fil-A on Woodlawn Road was demolished and rebuilt in 2019. The Cotswold and South End locations also cause congestion in busy areas, particularly during breakfast and lunch hours.

According to the petition presented to Charlotte City Council, the plan is inconsistent with the 2040 policy map, but its approval is recommended due to the building being an existing use. The report states the plan would improve the functionality of the facility, including pedestrian and access improvements in the immediate area.

If approved, the Cotswold Chick-fil-A would have multiple drive-thru lanes that wrap around the building and separate it from the street. In theory, this will prevent Chick-Fil-A traffic from spilling onto Randolph Road.