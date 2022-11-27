Could solo pilot flights soon be a reality overseas?

In Europe, some airlines and regulators are pushing to have just one pilot in the cockpit to lower costs and ease pressure from crew shortages.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As millions of Americans travel home Sunday, people will take flight. In Europe, some airlines and regulators are pushing to have just one pilot in the cockpit to lower costs and ease pressure from crew shortages.

Over 40 countries, including Germany, the UK, and New Zealand, have asked the United Nations body to set new aviation standards to help make single-pilot flights safe.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is working with plane makers to determine how this could work. They say the service could start in 2027.

"Redundancy is incredibly important in aviation," Timothy Loranger, an Aviation Attorney, explained.

Loranger tells WCNC there are specific reasons why two pilots are needed in a cockpit.

"We have had a problem in the past where pilots, you know, have health issues or who have purposely crashed cause they have mental health issues," Loranger said.

Here in the United States, the FAA requires once aircraft reaches 12,500 pounds, it requires a two-pilot operation. Because of increased technology, airplanes like the Cessna and Embraer Phenom have been certified by the FAA for single-pilot use. These planes are not usually used as commercial planes but for private use.

"Here in the United States, there is a rule that pilots can't be left alone in the cockpit, and that is why when one has to use the restroom. A stewardess goes into the cockpit just for safety's sake," Loranger said.