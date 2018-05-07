SALISBURY, N.C. – Specialized counseling is being offered to members of the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department in Salisbury.

Yesterday 55-year-old Michael goodnight who was a member of the department died when his pickup truck slammed into a car while Goodnight was responding to an emergency call.

The Highway Patrol says Goodnight was driving his truck along Gold Knob Road Wednesday afternoon and tried to pass a Ford Mustang with two women inside.

Investigators say Goodnight was in a no-passing zone when he tried to pass the women’s car that then turned left.

Goodnight slammed into the Mustang and died at the scene.

The two women, one of whom was identified by her brother as Penny Stokes, were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Outside the fire station today, one of the fire trucks is draped in black bunting and Goodnight’s gear has been placed nearby.

Goodnight’s sister, Judy Burias said her brother always wanted to help people.

She said, “That was his passion, helping others.”

The department’s Chief, Darrin Trexler, agreed, “He liked what he did. He enjoyed it.”

His sister said Goodnight was supposed to attend a family Fourth of July party yesterday but chose to go on that emergency call first.

“Its hard. Its hard on us, but yet to come, it will get harder on us.”

Funeral arrangements for Goodnight have not been completed as yet.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC