Couple attacked by bear while picnicking on Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A couple is recovering after a bear attack Wednesday near the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville.

The couple was having a picnic on a grassy hill Wednesday near the Folk Art Center, when their dog started barking and ran toward a bear, the NC Wildlife Resources Commission said in a news release. For several minutes, the couple was repeatedly attacked by the bear. They escaped and got in their car with the dog.

The couple drove to Mission Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released.

The NCWRC said the bear was likely aggravated by the dog and acted in defense.

All trails in the area were temporarily closed after the attack and no outdoor food was allowed.

Closures and restricted areas include:

The Mountains to Sea Trail from the intersection with the Visitor Center Loop Trail near parkway milepost 384 to Riceville Rd. Bridge at milepost 382

The Folk Art Center Nature Loop Trail and all trails accessed off of Bull Mountain Road

Picnicking is prohibited between the Asheville Visitor Center and adjacent parking areas near parkway milepost 384 to the Haw Creek Overlook near milepost 380.

The NCWRC wants to remind people that fall is a critical feeding period for bears before they enter winter hibernation. Park visitors should take precautions and be BearWise while in bear country, including properly following food storage regulations, keeping pets leashed and remaining at a safe viewing distance from bears.

If attacked by a black bear, the NCWRC said rangers strongly recommend fighting back with any object available and to remember that bears may view people and pets as prey.

The NCWRC said though rare, attacks on humans do occur, and can cause injuries or death. Park rangers, wildlife biologists, and the NCWRC are trying to capture the bear. They are conducting foot patrols in the area.

If the bear that attacked the couple is identified, officials will humanely euthanize the animal, per park and NCWRC protocol, the commission said.