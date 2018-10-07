CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Accidents happen but experts say in recent cases, they can be avoided and young lives wouldn't be cut short.

In handcuffs, a 4-year-old boy's mother gives a tearful plea.

"I just want to say this is a tragic accident and it should have never happened, but it did," said Heather Odom. "I just thank God my son is still okay."

Odom and her husband were charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Their 4-year-old son was left alone in their hotel room at the Ocean's One Resort and found a gun in his mom's purse.

That boy shot himself between the eyes. He's still in critical condition.

Across the country, it's the same story but different ending. This time, a 2-year old boy found a firearm and shot himself in the head. Officials say he died at the hospital.

Police now investigating how the toddler got his hands on the firearm.

"They're stored away so they're not accessible by anybody," said the boy's neighbor. "Even if our grandchildren come over to visit, they can't get to them so which is the proper thing to do with them."

Experts say looking down the barrel of a gun is typical among children.

"That's the first thing they do," said Dr. Daniel Guzman. "I think it's an instinct they have."

Each day, 78 children are injured or killed in America by a gun, according to the CDC.

"One in three households in America have a gun," said gun safety expert Karen Fisher.

That's why there's a big push to store guns safely. Fisher said when it comes to dealing with ammunition, make sure to point the gun in a safe direction and to keep your finger off the trigger.

"Just those two components that you can drill inside your child's head could be the difference between life or death," Fisher said.

