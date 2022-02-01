Court records: Charlotte Amazon employee stole more than $273,000 in computer parts from company

Douglas Wright, Jr. pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to mail fraud for stealing merchandise from Amazon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A manager at Amazon's warehouse in Charlotte has pleaded guilty to mail fraud after he was caught stealing merchandise from the company during a year-long scheme.

According to court filings, Douglas Wright, Jr., 27, of Charlotte, conducted a scheme to defraud Amazon by stealing computer parts worth over $273,000 from June 2020 to September 2021.

While he coordinated the scheme, prosecutors wrote Wright worked as an Operations Manager at Amazon's warehouse in Charlotte.

Court records show Wright misused his access to the company's computers to target certain merchandise, particularly computer parts such as internal hard drives, processors, and graphic processing units.

Records show Wright would access Amazon's computers and ship items from the warehouse to his home address.

During his plea hearing on Jan. 28, Wright admitted he sold the stolen merchandise for a profit to a computer wholesale company in California.

The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case and coordinated in the effort.

Wright's guilty plea to mail fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A sentencing date for Wright has not been set.