CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With no cool-down in sight, experts are reminding everyone of how dangerous these temperatures can be for children.

Already this year, 18 children have died nationwide after being left inside a car. Three of those occurred in South Carolina and one in North Carolina, setting us up for the most deadly years on record.

North Carolina is the 6th highest in the county for the number of children that die in hot cars.

But with the heat wave bringing triple digits temps, experts warn it’s not just cars that are heating up fast.

This week playground equipment in Charlotte registered at 122 degrees. Dr. Christopher Griggs with Atrium Health says playing outside in these temps can be dangerous for kids who have been in a classroom all year, with AC.

“Check on them. If they get ill, get them in the shade and make sure they are drinking plenty of water," Griggs said.

And if you plan on wheeling your baby around, doctors warn not to make this summer strolling mistake.

A study by researchers found that covering a stroller to shield your baby from the sun, even if it’s with a very thin cloth can actually have a furnace-like effect.

We put it to the test. After just 20 minutes the temperature inside the stroller reached 140 degrees.

Doctors say the reason children are so much more susceptible to the heat is because their little bodies are not yet able to regulate their body temperature.

Sign up for the Five Things You Need to Know newsletter and have it delivered to your inbox every morning.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC