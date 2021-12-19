COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics for children set for Dec. 20 at CMS locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is partnering with the Mecklenburg County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines to school-aged children.
According to a social media post from the county, the clinics are for kids aged from five years old to 17 and will be offered at the following sites within the district:
- Renaissance West STEAM Academy - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Ashley Park Elementary School - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Druid Hills Academy - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Albemarle Road Elementary School - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Garinger High School - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Waddell Virtual Academy - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- James Martin Middle School 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Rocky River High School - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Barnette Elementary School - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone with questions can either visit the county's website or call (980) 314-9400. You can select Option 3 while calling for English or Option 8 for Spanish.
You can check out the most recent COVID-19 data within CMS by visiting the district's online dashboard.
