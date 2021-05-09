Health officials urge COVID safety over Labor Day weekend

Leaders are urging people to take precautions to avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, but there's concern that gatherings could kick off another COVID-19 case surge.

"We're at a bit of a tipping point in our community, we could go either way," Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

From state officials to Charlotte area doctors, the message is clear to be cautious over the holiday.

"Everyone's exhausted, everyone wants to have a great holiday weekend but please, please, please be smart about it, "Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health said.

After last year's Labor Day weekend, between mid-September, and Thanksgiving, the county saw its daily case average increase by more than 400% followed by an influx of hospitalizations and deaths.

Charlotte area hospitals are already struggling.

"Quite frankly beds are scarce, we're running low on resources," Dr. Sid Fletcher with Novant Health said.

As events continue in the Queen City, Harris says you can still have fun just do it in the right way.

"Avoid large crowds if you can, definitely indoors, but even outdoors, if you're outdoors with people you don't know, wear a mask," Harris said.

The annual Charlotte Labor Day Parade was just one event that was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts